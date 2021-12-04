Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stephen Leonardi
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 4, 2021
Canon, EOS R5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
california
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
California Pictures
golden gate bridge
sanfrancisco
shoreline
HD Water Wallpapers
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Beach Images & Pictures
coast
land
panoramic
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
sand
HD Sky Wallpapers
sunrise
architecture
building
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Below the mist
16 photos · Curated by Alasdair Monk
mist
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Colours
28 photos · Curated by Robert Bye
colour
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Outdoors and loving it
99 photos · Curated by Angie Muldowney
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures