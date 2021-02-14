Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Carl Campbell
@carlbcampbell
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Colonia Hipódromo, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico
Published on
February 14, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Building crew at a construction site on Av. Amsterdam, Mexico City.
Related tags
colonia hipódromo
mexico city
cdmx
Mexico Pictures & Images
construction worker
human
People Images & Pictures
bow
Brown Backgrounds
construction
utility pole
worker
Free pictures
Related collections
Feet
44 photos
· Curated by Alison Costa
feet
shoe
leg
Negative Space Travel
464 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
Travel Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Storm and Storms Coming
59 photos
· Curated by Crystal Calhoun
storm
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor