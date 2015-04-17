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Carol Hu
carol
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tricolored calico cat on top of wall
Cat on a wall
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 17, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJI PHOTO FILM CO., LTD., SP-3000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
cat
animal
green
animals
plant
trees
red
grey
focus
shadow
sunshine
sunlight
shadows
bush
looking
hidden
watching
below
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