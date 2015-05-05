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MARIO PUTRA
marioputra
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trees reflecting in body of water
Purple shoreline sunset.
Calendar outlined
Published on
May 5, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, FinePix X100
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
pink
trees
cloud
purple
lake
reflection
brown
silhouette
dusk
violet
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