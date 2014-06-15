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Aleksandra Boguslawska
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trees near mountain mirror reflection photography
Mountain lake
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 15, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
house
mountains
trees
lake
calm
reflection
relax
skyline
mountain range
outdoors
woodland
water reflection
distance
lodge
reflections in water
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