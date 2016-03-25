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Simon Waelti
simonwaelti
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trees near mountain during daytime
Chalets on the mountain
A map marker
Vals, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
winter
mountains
snow
trees
cloud
white
village
sunlight
hills
horizon
valley
cold
forrest
pine
flare
chalet
slope
switzerland
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