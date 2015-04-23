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Jeremy Ricketts
jeremydgreat
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trees during daytime
Pale tree shade
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 23, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T2i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
green
trees
grey
field
shadow
sunlight
outdoors
opposite
faded
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