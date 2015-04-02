Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Ryan Pohanic
elevatedtv
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
,
Wallpapers
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
trees covering snow
Snow covered tree landscape
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 2, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
laptop wallpaper
4K Images
macbook wallpaper
mac wallpaper
1920x1080 wallpaper
8k wallpaper
forest
windows 10 wallpaper
winter
snow
2560x1440 wallpaper
1080p wallpaper
trees
chrome wallpaper
grey
1440p wallpaper
1366x768 wallpaper
3440x1440 wallpaper
pc wallpaper
storm
Free pictures
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20