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Jon Flobrant
jonflobrant
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trees covered with snow under gray sky
Snow Forest Winter Gäddede
A map marker
Gäddede, Sweden
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Published on
February 25, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
winter
road
snow
trees
white
grey
path
sweden
outdoors
perspective
woodland
cloudy
curve
hood
fir
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