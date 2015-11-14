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Gian-Reto Tarnutzer
reto_gian
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trees covered by fogs
Strokkur Geyser in green
A map marker
Strokkur Geyser, Selfoss, Iceland
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
travel
green
outdoor
clouds
light
trees
grey
iceland
rock
moss
greenery
wild
marsh
haze
hot spring
hot springs
fertile
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