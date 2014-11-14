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Chelsea Bock
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trees between pathway
Tall tree corridor
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 14, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D610
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
road
trees
looking up
corridor
evergreen
pines
tall
long
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