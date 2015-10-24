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John Salzarulo
johnsalzarulo
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trees and rocks on foot of the mountain
Rock slide
A map marker
Yosemite National Park, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 24, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-E2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
grey
peace
park
camping
rock
sunshine
peaceful
rocks
outdoors
stream
wilderness
empty
pine
creek
backpacking
boulders
yosemite valley
united states
yosemite national park
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