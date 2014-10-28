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Ales Krivec
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tree covered mountain under white cloudy sky during daytime
Desolate forest under clouds
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 28, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
winter
outdoor
sun
clouds
snow
trees
grey
fog
cold
sunny
mist
sunny day
foggy
desolate
barren
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