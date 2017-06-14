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Roman Mavrin
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tree bark icy surface
Dark Forest
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 14, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 40D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dark
winter
trees
grey
ice
stream
frozen
land
plant
outdoors
flora
vegetation
birch
redwood
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