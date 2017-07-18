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Monika Grabkowska
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tray of green leaves
Watercress
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 18, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
herbs
green food
cress
plant
fruit
pineapple
pottery
vase
potted plant
jar
produce
vegetation
herbal
parsley
planter
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