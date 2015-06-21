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Dmitrii Vaccinium
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train station during golden hour
Trainyard
A map marker
St. Petersburg, Russia
Calendar outlined
Published on
June 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
PENTAX, K-7
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
sunrise
sun
clouds
cloud
orange
train
industrial
brown
industry
street photography
train station
track
glow
train track
trains
rail
station
russia
st. petersburg
Historical images
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