Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Redd Francisco
reddfrancisco
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
train rail during daytime
Kyoto
A map marker
Kyoto Prefecture, Japan
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 11, 2017 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
japan
grey
kyoto
city
building
architecture
human
urban
bridge
transportation
town
railway
train track
rail
metropolis
handrail
banister
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20