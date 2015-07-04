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Stefan Kunze
born_on_may_20_th
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train rail during day time
Railway station silhouettes
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 4, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
train
transport
train station
railway
rail
station
railway station
rails
bridge
terminal
boardwalk
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