Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sam Balye
@sambalye
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Kennebunk, ME, USA
Published
on
December 30, 2020
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Grass in the field
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
kennebunk
me
usa
Grass Backgrounds
Fall Images & Pictures
dry
wheat
outdoors
plant
lawn
reed
HD Grey Wallpapers
Free stock photos
Related collections
Slow Living
264 photos · Curated by Stacey Langford
Brown Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
Neutral
321 photos · Curated by Krystal-Lee Cooper
neutral
plant
HD Grey Wallpapers
Plants
161 photos · Curated by Selina Rebel
plant
Flower Images
HQ Background Images