Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Moshood Adekunle
moshood
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
tower covered with dark clouds
Television tower in gray
A map marker
Alexanderplatz, Berlin, Germany
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 5, 2016 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
space
black
clouds
cloud
grey
futuristic
monochrome
tower
cloudy
black & white
needle
space needle
steeple
germany
berlin
alexanderplatz
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20