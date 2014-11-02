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Jim DiGritz
jimdigritz
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towel on faucet near dish rack
Sink supplies
A map marker
B1341, Belford NE70, UK, Northumberland, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 2, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
LGE, Nexus 5
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
vintage
wood
grey
interior
retro
sunlight
bottle
brick
dish
ethereal
towel
farmhouse
dishes
faucet
tap
soft light
counter
plates
old fashioned
HDR images
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