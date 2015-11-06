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Scott Webb
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Toronto signage
Arch in a Toronto plaza
A map marker
Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 6, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
people
building
architecture
canada
urban
concrete
toronto
reflection
skyscraper
sign
structure
pond
arch
city hall
reflecting pool
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