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Scott Webb
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Toronto building near fountain
Toronto urban plaza
A map marker
Nathan Phillips Square, Toronto, Canada
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 7, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
people
building
architecture
grey
buildings
urban
toronto
cityscape
sign
square
downtown
fountain
landmark
modern city
public space
water fountain
city line
canada
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