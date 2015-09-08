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Christopher Campbell
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topless man looking down with ocean background
Tallebudgera Creek man
A map marker
Tallebudgera Creek, Australia
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 8, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
man
people
model
green
health
river
adult
lake
body
skin
swimming
muscle
ripple
swimmer
dive
fit
shirtless
caucasian
australia
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