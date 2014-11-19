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Jacob Miller
kineticbear
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top view photography of tree log lot
Birch wood pile
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 19, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
pattern
fire
orange
wood
brown
material
stack
log
closeup
firewood
lumber
logs
pile
rust
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