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Kelly Sikkema
kellysikkema
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top view photo of high rise building
monochrome business district
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 2, 2014 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
city
building
architecture
design
grey
town
aerial view
aerial
grayscale
smog
tall
gateway arch
saint louis
busch stadium
buildings
urban
skyscraper
grid
streets
capital
High resolution images
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