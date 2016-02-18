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Ronaldo Arthur Vidal
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top view of white ceramic coffee mug
Flat Lay Black Coffee
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 18, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 60D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
coffee
white background
grey
coffee cup
reflection
drink
cup
cup of coffee
mug
beverage
expresso
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