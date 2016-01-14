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Anderson Aguirre
andersonaguirre
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top view of rocky mountain and sea of clouds
Fog On A Rocky Ridge
A map marker
Milford Sound, New Zealand
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 14, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
winter
cloud
grey
rock
fog
stone
hill
outdoors
cliff
cloudy
remote
sharp
wet
rocky mountain
rocky
stone mountain
new zealand
milford sound
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