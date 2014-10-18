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Thong Vo
titi_wanderer
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top view of castle
Cones In The Sky
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 18, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 6D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
building
black
blue
architecture
gradient
orange
grey
castle
europe
stone
roof
tower
rooftop
dome
observatory
cone
roofs
rooftops
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