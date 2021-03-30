Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alan Watt
@pilotalso
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
West Yellowstone, MT, USA
Published
on
March 30, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3400
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Beautiful white wolf at rescue facility. Waiting, looking, hoping!
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
west yellowstone
mt
usa
white wolf
mammal
Wolf Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
Dog Images & Pictures
pet
canine
white dog
Cat Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Canines
153 photos
· Curated by Nelle Ivy
canine
Wolf Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
Wolves
28 photos
· Curated by Halima LePlante
Wolf Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
moonchildren
194 photos
· Curated by CJ
moonchild
Wolf Images & Pictures
mammal