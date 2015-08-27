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Kapil Dubey
kapildubey
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tombstone lot
white tombstones
Calendar outlined
Published on
August 27, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
plant
cross
purple
war
soldier
cemetery
grave
memorial
soldiers
tombstone
british
gravestone
distress
cemetary
bravery
gravestones
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