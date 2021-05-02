Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Nick Fewings
@jannerboy62
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Frame within a frame
Share
Info
Sixpenny Handley, Salisbury, UK
Published
on
May 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A teddy bear toy, staring out of the window of a church.
Related tags
sixpenny handley
salisbury
uk
HD Windows Wallpapers
Bear Pictures & Images
teddy
teddy bear
Toys Pictures
lead window
teddybear
looking
watching
HD Orange Wallpapers
fluffy
fur
Brown Backgrounds
wall
wildlife
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
Free pictures
Related collections
Winnie the Pooh and The Hundred Acre Wood Inspired
42 photos
· Curated by Susan Lewis-Penix
Toys Pictures
teddy bear
Brown Backgrounds
Miniatures, Toys, and Imaginatives
179 photos
· Curated by Hub Bub
miniature
Toys Pictures
human
GEN
974 photos
· Curated by bhaskar ud
gen
Animals Images & Pictures
outdoor