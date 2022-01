On the shores of the river right in downtown Rivière-du-loup. "Man made" ice cliffs with easy access to set up top ropes (most climbs are 40 meters so two ropes will be needed for top roping or for rappels to get to the base of the climbs to lead if you like. Access across the river is possible when sustained cold temps allow it to freeze. This makes the rappel unnecessary for parties who want to lead the routes.