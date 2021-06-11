Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Olga Shashkina
@oll_in_oll
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 11, 2021
SONY, NEX-F3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Strawberry
Related tags
flatlay food
strawberries
flatlay
plant
Fruits Images & Pictures
Food Images & Pictures
strawberry
text
painting
HD Art Wallpapers
Free pictures
Related collections
London
112 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
london
united kingdom
building
Texture
75 photos
· Curated by Kate Radcliffe
Texture Backgrounds
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Girls Just Want To Have Fun
297 photos
· Curated by Isaiah Nathanael
Girls Photos & Images
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures