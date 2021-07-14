Go to Levi Meir Clancy's profile
Available for hire
Download free
people walking on sidewalk near white train during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Jaffa Street, Jerusalem, Israel
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Busy city life on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem.

Related collections

Little Ones
443 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
little
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking