Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Takundamunashe Danha
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
The Old Biscuit Mill, Albert Road, Woodstock, Cape Town, South Africa
Published
on
May 11, 2021
Canon, EOS 77D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
the old biscuit mill
albert road
woodstock
cape town
south africa
apparel
clothing
pants
denim
jeans
helmet
hardhat
glove
Creative Commons images
Related collections
People
65 photos
· Curated by Kory Samson
People Images & Pictures
man
outdoor
Night Sky
119 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
HD Night Sky Wallpapers
Star Images
HQ Background Images
Botanicals
420 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
botanical
Flower Images
plant