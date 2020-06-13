Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Shashank Hegde
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sirsi, Karnataka, India
Published on
June 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
sirsi
karnataka
india
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
plant
blossom
Flower Images
pollen
Tree Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Light Painting
1,233 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
light painting
Light Backgrounds
night
Ho Ho Holidays
514 photos
· Curated by Katie Smith
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
Interesting Doors
117 photos
· Curated by Erin Phillips
door
HD Windows Wallpapers
building