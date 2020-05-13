Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephanie Klepacki
@sklepacki
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Magdalena, NM, USA
Published on
May 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
magdalena
nm
usa
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
tree trunk
HD Grey Wallpapers
blossom
Flower Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Blurred/in motion
102 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Morando
blurred
motion
Blur Backgrounds
Bright & Bold
166 photos
· Curated by Stacey Corrin
bright
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Life Aquatic
501 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
outdoor
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers