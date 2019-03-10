Go to Michael Newcomb's profile
@newcombmc
Download free
gold-colored crucifix
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Crucifix in Catholic Church

Related collections

Jesus
46 photos · Curated by Kate Hendrick
Jesus Images
catholic
HD Cross Wallpapers
The Modern Psalmist
192 photos · Curated by Rebecca De La Torre
church
Religion Images
HD Christian Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking