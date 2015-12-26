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Cindy Tang
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time lapse photography of waterfall
Portland waterfall
A map marker
Portland, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 26, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
blue
earth
fall
waterfall
grass
river
waves
rock
greenery
cliff
motion
stream
creek
gravity
abyss
mother nature
ravine
united states
portland
Public domain images
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