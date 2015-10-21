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Martin Ceralde
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time lapse photography of train station
Wall Street subway station
A map marker
Wall Street, New York, United States
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Published on
October 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
travel
city
people
building
architecture
new york
new york city wallpaper
grey
new york city
train
urban
transportation
wall street
transport
motion
subway
metro
platform
underground
public transport
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