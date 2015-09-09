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Andrew Bertram
berter306
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time-lapse photography of rock fragment and body of water
Rocks under swirling waves
Calendar outlined
Published on
September 9, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 70D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
abstract
blue
green
splash
river
rock
wave
stone
rocks
flow
liquid
stream
teal
fresh
long exposure
wet
rush
rocky
flowing
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