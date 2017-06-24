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Jeremy Bishop
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time-lapse photography of ocean waves
View of the barrel wave
A map marker
Newport Beach, United States
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Published on
June 24, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
GoPro, HERO4 Silver
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
beach
sea
blue
splash
waves
wave
california
surf
action
wave wallpaper
coast
teal
cloudy
blue water
sea waves
droplet
barrel
barrels
united states
newport beach
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