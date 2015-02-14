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Nicolai Berntsen
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time lapse photography of group of people inside building
Rush hour in Grand Central
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 14, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS-1D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
wallpaper
people
building
architecture
interior design
train
usa
crowd
american flag
blur
train station
busy
destination
hall
commute
station
commuter
grand central station
city
new
High resolution images
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