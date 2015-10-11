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Dixit Motiwala
dixitmotiwala
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time lapse photography of flying bee near sunflower
Worker bee and a sunflower
A map marker
Hanging Garden, Mumbai, India
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 11, 2015 (UTC)
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
flower
flowers
green
sun
garden
farm
sunflower
yellow
honey
sunlight
bee
blur
bokeh
web
bees
fly
honeybee
india
mumbai
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