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Greg Rakozy
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time lapse photography of falling analog watch
Time Flies
A map marker
Goblin Valley State Park, Green River, United States
Calendar outlined
Published on
March 22, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
sun
desert
time
hands
clock
watch
focus
blur
drop
wooden
floating
dial
strap
timepiece
united states
green river
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