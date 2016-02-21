Unsplash logo
Unsplash Home
A photo
Pen Tool
A compass
A stack of folders
Download
Bookmark
Person
Localization icon
navigation menu
A magnifying glass
Visual search
Get Unsplash+
Log in
Submit an image
Marc Wieland
Available for hire
A checkmark inside of a circle
Bookmark
A plus sign
Edit image
Plus sign for Unsplash+
Download free
Chevron down
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
––– –– ––
––– –––– ––––
Featured in
Photos
A forward-right arrow
Share
Info icon
Info
More Actions
tilt shift photography of two red cable line transports at daytime
tilt shift cable car
A map marker
Chur, Switzerland
Calendar outlined
Published on
February 21, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 500D
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
travel
blue
trees
outdoors
transport
explore
woodland
tram
high
cable car
above
hang
ropeway
switzerland
chur
Browse premium related images on iStock | Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20