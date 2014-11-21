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Mike Alonzo
mikezo
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tilt shift photography of gray steel chains
metal chain
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 21, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D70s
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
outdoor
grey
metal
fence
link
chain
gate
outside
links
barrier
closeup
chainlink
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