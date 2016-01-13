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Antonis Spiridakis
urbansurvivor
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tilt shift lens photography of white corded headphones
Abandoned headphones
A map marker
Brno, Czech Republic
Calendar outlined
Published on
January 13, 2016 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3000
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
abstract
people
music
road
trees
grey
lake
urban
headphones
walking
woods
walk
memory
solitude
abandoned
mud
hiker
dropped
czech republic
Royalty-free images
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