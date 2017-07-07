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Niclas Ingvarsson
larsniclas
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tilt shift lens photography of rice field
Windy Wheat
A map marker
Bunkeflostrand, Sweden
Calendar outlined
Published on
July 7, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D500
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
cloud
grey
field
bridge
cereal
depth
food
plant
grass
sweden
vegetable
wheat
grain
produce
flora
reed
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